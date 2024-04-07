



In an effort to free up parking in the town centre Torrevieja is considering the introduction of a Park n Ride Scheme with six plots of land currently being looked at on the outskirts at; Avenida de la Estación, a lot next to the El Acequión School, another near the Park of Nations, La Torreta, a fifth next to the CV-95 and Avda Rosa Mazón and Antonio Soria Park.

CLARO, PSOE and Ciudadanos all have their say on the Orihuela Municipal budget while the representatives of seven associations were at the European Parliament in Brussels last week in what must be a final defence of Cala Mosca.