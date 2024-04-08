In Monday’s Spanish news, “The Comprehensive Smoking Prevention and Control Plan is now a reality”, Government agrees to 43 response measures to alleviate concerns of farmers, and security staff not exempt from wearing ties in air conditioned buildings.
Plus, in the markets, Germany will be the main focus this Monday.
Spanish News Headlines
The “Comprehensive Smoking Prevention and Control Plan is now a reality
”, according to the Minister of Health, Mónica García, who chaired the plenary session of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) and has highlighted at the end that “this plan would not have been possible without dialogue and without the will to reach an agreement regarding the epidemic of smoking.”
The measures of the plan will now materialise through different laws.
To achieve this, she has highlighted the work, commitment and drive that the autonomous communities, scientific societies, patient societies, youth groups, public health entities and health professionals have carried out for years.
The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, and the state coordinator of the Union of Farmers and Livestock Unions, Luis Cortés, have signed the agreement on the proposed measures to respond to the concerns that farmers
and livestock breeders have expressed in their mobilisations in recent weeks.
Minister Planas has reiterated the announcement he made in the Senate to modify the current framework of representativeness, “because the current ones have become obsolete and do not respond to reality” and to use objective measurement criteria so that all professional agricultural organisations present today in the royal activity can participate in the formal dialogue with the ministry.
The Fourth Chamber of the Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of the Alternative Union of Private Security Workers union against the ruling of the National Court and declares that the company is empowered to force security staff to wear ties
when working in an air-conditioned building.
This decision is that the ruling by the company does not violate the dignity of the workers, and is appropriate to the working conditions because it only affects the security guards who provide service to the public in the areas of the shopping centre that have air conditioning, without extending that requirement. to those who work in other different jobs.
Business, Markets and Statistics
The week will begin with the publication of industrial production and the trade balance for February in Germany. In line with the PMIs of the manufacturing sector in March (41.9 points vs. 42.5 points in February) and the evolution of the confidence indicators of households and companies, the industrial sector and foreign trade, which will foreseeably continue to show the weakness of the leading European power.
Likewise, on Monday we will know the Sentix index of investment confidence for April in the Eurozone.
An informal meeting of European Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries takes place.
Back in Spain, just after midday the signing of the Social Security Agreement between Spain and the US to promote the mobility of insured workers and stimulate bilateral economic activity will take place.
Traffic and Travel
Road wise, there´s nothing significant planned but remember that if you are venturing into the mountain areas, which in some cases might be less than an hour from the sunny coast, snow chains should be a consideration to avoid getting stranded.
