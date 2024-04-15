Hospital security guard facing 26 years in prison, teacher on trial for sexual assault, and ranchers on trial for starting forest fire.
Plus, Financial Stability report in Spain leads finance news.
Spanish News Headlines
The Third Section of the Provincial Court of Madrid is hearing evidence against a security guard at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital accused of two sexual assaults on an 18-year-old girl
who was admitted to the psychiatric area.
The Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office requests 10 years in prison for him. The representative of the Public Ministry charges him with a continuous crime of sexual abuse while the private prosecution requests 26 years in prison for two crimes of sexual assault and a crime of promoting and facilitating the consumption of toxic drugs that cause serious damage to health.
The Criminal Court 2 of Lleida is expected to hear evidence from today against a teacher accused of sexually abusing a former student
who was a minor at the time in August 2020.
The Prosecutor’s Office requests a sentence of two and a half years in prison and the for the teacher following a complaint in 2020 to the Catalan Police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, who were presented with WhatsApp conversations between the victim and the teacher, who taught Philosophy at the Màrius Torres Institute.
The Prosecutor’s Office of the Principality of Asturias, in a trial held in Oviedo from today, requests the conviction of two ranchers accused of causing a forest fire in Somiedo
after starting a fire intentionally in order to regenerate land for pasture.
The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the accused, around 4:00 p.m. on December 19, 2021, in the area known as ‘Cuetu Rubio’, near the town of Villamor, Somiedo, “guided by the sole purpose of eliminating invasive vegetation from the farms exploited as pasture for the livestock of their respective properties, burned flora without adopting the most basic precautions, ignoring the fire, which is why it spread through the mountains and nearby plots”, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
Business, Markets and Statistics
Monday is a local holiday in Santa Pola for San Vicente.
The week will begin with the publication of Eurozone industrial production for the month of February, which will maintain its negative year-on-year trend despite the rebound in production recorded in Germany and Italy.
The Bank of Spain publishes the spring Financial Stability report.
The world’s leading power, the USA, will publish the reading of its manufacturing Empire and the evolution of retail sales in March, important for investors to be able to elucidate the level of economic activity in the country.
In the UK, Monday´s news will once again be dominated by the Rwanda Plan, as the Government once again tries to convince those in power it´s a good idea, in the wake of news last week that even Rwanda´s own national airline don´t want to be involved in the plan in case it damages their reputation, and news that most of the houses supposedly allocated in the country are no longer available. The negotiations are expected to last most of the week.
Monday marks five years since the Notre Dam fire.
Things to Do Today
The Todo Tren 2024 tapas event is now on in Torrevieja, taking place until 21 April.
Traffic and Travel
All this week, ROADPOL, the European Traffic Police Network, will be carrying out a speed awareness and enforcement campaign, focussing on one of the Fatal 4 most contributing factors in road traffic collisions.
Official Websites for Travel Information