



The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, has announced that the construction of the N 332 dual carriageway as it passes through Torrevieja will be put out to tender in 2025. This was stated on Friday during the Information Forum meeting in Alicante attended by the mayor Eduardo Dolón.

The minister explained that work is currently being done on drafting the project and in parallel with the environmental impact declaration. Puente has said that it will soon be released to public information and the intention is for the project to be definitively approved this year and then put out to tender early in 2025.