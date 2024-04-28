



Mojácar Council has presented its 2024 tourism promotion campaign and the award of the City’s Gold Indalo at Cosentino City Madrid.

Joining the Mojácar Mayor Francisco García and his government team, were the provincial deputy, Juan Martinez, and the Tourism Delegate, Juan José Alonso, who had responsibility for presenting the Gold Indalo and the three special mentions, as well as deputies, senators and prominent national and provincial politicians.

There was also no shortage of journalists, many well-known faces from TV and the audiovisual world, and from the arts and literature among the large audience which more than filled the extraordinary Cosentino City Madrid facilities that provided the perfect setting for such a special afternoon for Mojácar.

The event was opened on behalf of the Cosentino group by Álvaro de la Haza, executive vice president, who welcomed the attendees in the name of his company and highlighted the rise of Mojácar in recent times.

For his part, Mojácar Mayor Francisco García highlighted that both the Gold Indalo and the three special mentions awarded on the night correspond to the commitment, dedication, affection and promotion of our land, highlighting the excellence of the destination Mojacar.

The Mayor gave a brief summary of the trajectory of Mojácar since its beginning as a tourist municipality, of its vocation from the beginning to progressing without losing its essence and uniqueness, preserving its environment, its architecture, its history and its traditions until it became the municipality of recognised international prestige that it is today.

Its cosmopolitan character comes from the hundreds of artists and important figures who have chosen Mojácar as a gathering point for modernity and the intellectuality of the moment, Francisco García stressed.

Currently, the Mayor stated, Mojácar supports the three fundamental pillars of sustainability: social, environmental and economic, for which they have wanted to promote a participatory and collaborative process in which not only business people but also provincial and regional administrations will be involved.

The new campaign that Mojácar will represent throughout this year bases its strategy on the slogan “Your Best Moment is Living It”, which calls attention to society’s newly acquired habit of paying more attention to the camera, the mobile, of travelling across the target and of using your time releasing a shutter.

This campaign invites us to look up and enjoy everything that Mojácar offers us to experience, enjoy and to be present with all our senses.

An attempt has been made to reach all sectors and profiles who can find what they are looking for in Mojácar: from young people, families, older people with less of a relationship with technology, or those looking for active tourism and sports. For this, marketing material has been created that includes different formats that make up the campaign: photographic format, audiovisual production and cinematographic quality ads that will be distributed between headers for websites, social media, outdoor advertising, online pages, press, etc.

A campaign that has also been created in English for the international market.

It has already been launched in the national markets, including trams, local and regional TV, screens in cities, press, Mupis, social media, among many others.

After watching the video that sums up the spirit of what will be the promotion of Mojácar in 2024.

At this same event and after a short pause, the 2024 “City of Mojácar” Gold Indalo was presented to the Almería journalist Isabel Jiménez, which was given to her by the Mayor, Francisco García, as well as special “City of Mojácar” mentions to the singer and composer Vanesa Martin in the Art and Culture category, who received the distinction from Provincial Deputy José Juan Martínez, to the University of Granada Memolab UGR biocultural archaeology laboratory in the History and Heritage category, given by the Junta de Andalucía Tourism Delegate Juan José Alonso Bonillo, and finally to the El Puntazo tourist complex in the Local Business and Tradition category, presented by the Tourism Councillor María Gracia Alarcón.

After the awards had been given out a cocktail was offered to all those invited to the presentation, which took place with lively chat and contact with professionals from the sector, concluding the programme planned by Mojácar Council for such an important day for the municipality.