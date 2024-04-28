



Crescendo International Choir plans to give four concerts for free this spring, allowing all people to be uplifted by the joy of music regardless of their ability to pay. The theme of these concerts will be movies and musicals. Some songs featured will be a Sound of Music medley, (this popular film is called Sonrisas y Lagrimas in Spanish), Memory from the musical Cats, Unchained Melody from the movie Ghost and City of Stars from the movie La La Land.

The choir’s first free concert for the general public this spring will be on Saturday, May 18 at 20:00 at the Casa de Cultura in Benijofar. Doors will open at 19:30 for this event. Its next free concert will be held at La Siesta Evangelical Church in Torrevieja at 18:00. This is a relatively small venue so make sure to arrive early to get a seat.

On Saturday, June 1, Crescendo International Choir will perform a concert at 18:00 at Salt Church in Los Montesinos. Then on Sunday June 16, the choir will be performing for the first time at the Palau de Altea, a performing arts theatre in the lovely seaside town of Altea. The choir is also gearing up for its 20th anniversary concert on October 26 at the Salt Church in Los Montesinos, so mark your calendars now!

In April, Crescendo gave a free concert to the residents of Casa Verde in Guardamar del Segura, including singing the happy birthday song in Spanish to people living there with April birthdays.

Choir rehearsals take place at Rincon de Miguel in Los Montesinos between 17:15 to 19:45 every Thursday. For more details about the choir, see crescendo-choir.com. You can also follow the group on Facebook at Crescendo Choir. If you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to welcome new singers. Our current choir includes people from England, Scotland, Wales, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, and Scandinavia, among other nationalities. Our Music Director, Irene Oliva, and pianist, Antonio Guillen, are accomplished Spanish musicians.

Photos: Dick van der Hak.