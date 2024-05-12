



Following improvements in La Torre de la Horadada, the PP government in Pilar de la Horadada now wants to focus on a significant investment in Mil Palmeras.

Although the main streets were improved with the new developments, especially on the border with Orihuela Costa, there are large areas that have suffered great deterioration.

Los Vikingos urbanisation, in the heart of Mil Palmeras, is a neighbourhood built in the 1980s where its narrow streets are suffering from potholes and gravel areas, where the pavements are narrow and inaccessible, and where necessary improvements will cost 4.5 million euros. These are reflected in the proposals that the Council put on public display on Friday.

The project, drawn up by the engineering studio Ingemed, will maintain the residential character without harming road access. For this reason, single platform roads have been designed, at the same level for pedestrians and vehicles, but with pedestrian priority. These are urban roads that are shared between pedestrians and cars in which the material is usually uniform.

The internal circulation of the urbanisation will also be re organised, “promoting the availability of parking spaces, as it is an area where there is a great need for parking, especially in the summer.”

The renovation also includes the complete replacement of the drinking water network, still with fiber cement pipes. The stormwater, they will be channelled through five scuppers and separate to the sanitation network. The lighting will be replaced with LED technology and the streets will be lined with trees irrigated with a drip irrigation network.

The purpose of the works is to provide and improve the sanitation network, drinking water, lighting channelling, green areas, irrigation network, horizontal signage and street furniture.