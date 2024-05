The Valencian Community has banned the use of mobile phones in non-university teaching centres with effect from Monday 6 May. The measure will also include playgrounds and extracurricular activities.

For the fifth year in a row, thousands of pairs of flamingos have arrived back at Torrevieja’s salinera lagoon to nest and the Orihuela City Council has said “NO” to the siting of the planned waste treatment plant for the region of Vega Baja in the vicinity of the village of Torremendo.