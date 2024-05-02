



Looking for an enjoyable and relaxing day out. Why not consider a trip to Orihuela City next Thursday courtesy of The Association of Merchants and Hoteliers of the Municipality of Orihuela together with the Departments of Commerce and Tourism.

The “ORIHUELA ON TOUR” campaign, with a different tour every week, is being run each Thursday, connecting the coast with the historic city centre, providing the opportunity for Coastal residents to sample Orihuela’s wonderful commerce, hospitality and monuments.

A coach leaves the Orihuela Costa Town Hall at 10 am. On arrival in Orihuela, a guided tour of monuments and points of tourist interest will then take place.

You will then have time to get to know the commerce with an opportunity to visit local shops or enjoy a coffee, after which you will enjoy lunch, taste the typical gastronomy, and then continue getting to know the city or a further visit with your guide.

The coach will return to the coast at 6pm.

The trips will take place every Thursday with a different route organised for each excursion

Anyone interested in enjoying these experiences must book their place on the Association’s website: www.acmo.net. The cost is 17 euros, which includes transportation, the guided tour and lunch.