A Brace apiece for Antón and Amin send Torrevieja to the top





SC Torrevieja CF 6-3 Pinoso CF

by Chris Peach

Antón (13, 85), Carlos (26), Montero (32,34), Amin (88)

Torrevieja took an important step towards promotion with victory over strugglers Pinoso in a high scoring affair at the Esteban Rosado on Sunday as a brace each for Antón and Montero, together with goals from Carlos and Amin, powered Torry to the best win of the term.

Indeed, it was Antón who got the home side off to the best possible start when he powered home a venomous volley with just 13 mins on the clock and with Torrevieja in complete control the goal scorer turned provider just 10 mins later when he unselfishly laid the ball back to Luis Carlos who’s left footed strike found the roof of the net from 12-yards out.

The home side were three to the good on the half hour mark when Montero bent a perfect shot past the keeper to the far post and then, while the fans were still drawing breath, Lewis pinched the ball from the keeper who was outside his area. Instead of going for goal himself he rolled a perfect ball to his strike partner with a better angle. Montero accepted the gift, tapping into the open goal from 5-yards.

A perfect half, not quite, with the visitors reducing the deficit just prior to the interval, as the Pinoso striker skipped past Carmona before rounding Gálvez and rolling it into the net.

Sloppy defending allowed Pinoso back into the game just minutes into the second period with a score from a close range shot that bounced in after hitting both posts and then, after a flurry of missed Torry opportunities, Pinoso stabbed in from close range reducing the deficit to just a single goal.

Into the final 10 mins for Torrevieja, who thought they’d won the game. Fortunately, Antón and Amin both thought so too with the pair both picking up a brace, Antón fed by Fran Diez on 85 mins and then Diez feeding Amin for his second with just 2 mins to go.

More Torry opportunities came to nothing, the best of which came from Fran Diez who had been very impressive since coming on.

A thoroughly deserved victory for Torrevieja but a poor opening 30mins in the 2nd period nearly cost dearly. Thankfully Torry were able to lift their game in the final 10mins to ensure they finished at the top of the table.

This result now means regardless of other results if Torrevieja win their game in hand against Crevillent on Wednesday (ko 8.30pm) evening they will lead the league with only 4 games remaining.

