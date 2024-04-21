Heartbreak as Thader concede deep into Stoppage Time





CD THADER – 1 CFI ALICANTE – 1

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Thader welcomed mid table CFI Alicante to Moi Gomez stadium on an unsettled (weather wise) Sunday morning, for another important community league fixture. Having battled hard to pull themselves out of the relegation zone, their defeat to rock bottom Javea last weekend, was a bitter pill to swallow.

Within the first minute, CFI had hit the post, then from the next attack, shot across the face of goal. In fact, the visitors completely dominated opening proceedings, as Thader repelled wave after wave of assaults on goal. If it hadn’t been for Chema in goal, CFI would have been out of sight by half time, as he produced a number of vital saves.

Whenever Thader did find themselves in possession, they were let down by poor distribution, which contributed to being under constant pressure. Late in the 1st half, totally against the run of play, Luis had a glorious opportunity to put the hosts ahead, but he squandered the chance as he failed to test CFI’S keeper Samu.

CFI made an unsuccessful appeal for handball inside the penalty area, before ref Gallego blew his whistle for half time.

The 2nd half started in a very scrappy manner, resulting in the ref adding more names to the 3 bookings already taken in the 1st half. Tremino embarked on a determined run from just inside the oppositions half on 58 mins, rounded the keeper, before shooting into the side netting. Having done all the hard work, only lack of composure prevented the young Thader striker from opening the scoring.

But it didn’t take long before the deadlock was eventually broken, for on 65 mins, following a good move down the wing, Javi converted with Thader’s first shot on target. Shortly afterwards, the veteran midfielder saved his sides blushes, when he headed a goal bound effort off the line.

With CFI now in the ascendancy, Pinon was called upon to preserve his side’s advantage, as he made another vital clearance off the line. Two substitutes were responsible for almost doubling Thader’s advantage. Raul found Sherhy with an inch perfect pass, but unfortunately he was unable to test the keeper.

CFI thought they had scored on 84 mins, but an eagle eyed refs assistant thought otherwise, as the goal was ruled out for offside. Deep into stoppage time, all hell broke loose!! First off, a CFI player sat on the bench, was shown a red card, for presumably comments made to the match officials.

Then, following Medi equalising with a header from a corner, Thader’s manager Carlos Canales was also given his marching orders for the same offence.

Next weekend, Thader travel to high flying Calpe, for what should be an intriguing encounter. Check out CD Thader facebook page for up to date information.