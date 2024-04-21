



AVCRL Asociación de vecinos Cabo Roig y Lomas-Orihuela Costa (AVCRL) is asking residents of the coast to complete a short survey on its Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/avcrlorihuelacosta) in which individuals are required to specify the five investments that they consider to be the most urgent, and that they would like to see completed in this financial year.

AVCRL says that contracting and procurement will take time and they have serious doubts that many of the items listed in the 2024 budgets will be executed this year.

The list of the most urgent needs, the priorities perceived by municipal residents, will then be submitted to the council.

The survey, which could have serious consequences for coastal residents, will take just a few seconds to complete. Alternatively you can sent it to AVCRL by email at: avocaorihuelacosta@gmail.com

A reminder of the 16 items tabled by the council, together with approximate costs in euros, is listed below: