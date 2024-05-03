



As part of the ongoing annual support of local charities, the Shipmates (Members) of the Torrevieja Branch of the Royal Naval Association (RNATB), were pleased to make a donation this year to the local Age Concern.

Each year at the RNATB AGM, Shipmates nominate and vote for preferred charities to receive donations from funds collected during the year.

Age Concern was nominated by the RNATB Shipmates not only because they believe and appreciate the service they provide to the mature UK expats living in the local area, but also as a special thank-you to the Melody Makers, who perform in aid of their designated charity of Age Concern, and who provided a tremendous rendition of Christmas Carols to the shipmates and guests for the first hour at the RNATB Christmas Dinner and Dance in December 2023.

The donation was presented to the local Age Concern Centre Manager, Rita Blades by the RNATB Chairman, Tony Jenkins. Also present were Shirely Watmough, an Age Concern Volunteer, RNATB Treasurer, Carl Louden and the RNATB Organiser Locum, Maureen Jenkins.

Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur is a nonprofit making charity registered with the Generalitat Valenciana in 1998, charity Number 6301.

Their geographical area covers from south of the City of Alicante down to the Murcia border and inland across the Vega Baja with the aim of gaining public recognition to chart the way forward for the over 50s and secure a positive role in society for the older generation with like-minded organisations, while rationalise benefits/subventions for expatriates.

They can be contacted on Phone: +34 966786887, Email: costablanca@ageconcern.org.es , Web Site: https://www.ageconcerncostablancasur.org and are located at C. Paganini, 03184 El Chaparral, Alicante.

The RNATB Shipmates wish Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur every success with the phenomenal service and support they provide across the Cost Blanca area.

Tony Jenkins