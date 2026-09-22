



The Costa Blanca city ranks tenth nationally for income inequality among municipalities with more than 50,000 residents

Torrevieja has been named among the ten Spanish municipalities with the greatest levels of income inequality, according to a new report by the Foundation for Applied Economic Studies (Fedea).

The Costa Blanca city ranks tenth in Spain among municipalities with populations exceeding 50,000, based on income data from 2023.

Torrevieja is one of two Alicante province municipalities to appear in the national top ten. Elda occupies seventh place.

The findings highlight the considerable gap between income levels within Torrevieja—a city that combines substantial residential and tourism-related wealth with many households dependent on lower-paid, seasonal or insecure employment.

Measuring the wealth gap

Fedea compiled the ranking using the Gini coefficient, a widely recognised measure of how evenly income is distributed across a population.

A higher coefficient indicates a wider divide between the highest- and lowest-income households. The ranking does not simply identify Spain’s poorest or wealthiest municipalities, but those where the differences between residents are most pronounced.

Pozuelo de Alarcón recorded the highest level of income inequality, followed by Alcobendas—both located in the Madrid region—and El Ejido in Almería.

Sanlúcar de Barrameda was placed fourth, followed by Roquetas de Mar and Majadahonda. Elda ranked seventh, ahead of Dos Hermanas and Alcalá de Guadaíra, with Torrevieja completing the top ten.

Inequality not confined to wealthy areas

One of the report’s most significant conclusions is that severe inequality is not limited to any single type of municipality.

Some of the places at the top of the ranking, including Pozuelo de Alarcón, Alcobendas and Majadahonda, have among the highest average incomes in Spain.

By contrast, Torrevieja and Elda are positioned towards the lower end of the average income scale.

Report authors Miriam Hortas and Jorge Onrubia said this demonstrates that a high level of inequality can be found both in affluent municipalities and in places with relatively modest average incomes.

Torrevieja’s inclusion therefore does not mean the city is one of the wealthiest in Spain. Instead, it indicates a particularly wide divide between the incomes of different groups living within the municipality.

That distinction is especially relevant in a rapidly growing coastal city with a diverse population, a large number of overseas residents and an economy strongly influenced by tourism, construction, property and hospitality.

Catalan municipalities among the most equal

At the opposite end of the national table, Fedea identified the Spanish municipalities with the most evenly distributed incomes.

The three lowest levels of inequality were recorded in Sant Boi de Llobregat, Cornellà de Llobregat and Cerdanyola del Vallès, all in Barcelona province.

They were followed by Aranjuez, Granollers, Valdemoro, Fuenlabrada, Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Coslada and Terrassa.

The study also examined how income inequality changed between 2022 and 2023. The largest increases in the Gini coefficient were recorded in Tres Cantos, Colmenar Viejo, Vilanova i la Geltrú and Rincón de la Victoria.

For Torrevieja, the national ranking adds another dimension to the debate surrounding the city’s rapid population growth and economic development. While investment, tourism and property activity continue to generate considerable wealth, the Fedea figures suggest that its benefits are far from evenly shared among the city’s residents.