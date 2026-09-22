



The first Night of Culture will bring theatre, literature, sculpture and a symphonic-choral concert featuring more than 140 musicians to the Teatro Circo

Orihuela’s Teatro Circo will become a showcase for the city’s history, culture and artistic talent when it hosts the inaugural Teodomiro Awards Gala on September 26.

Organised by the city’s Historical and Artistic Heritage Board, the first Night of Culture will begin at 8pm and feature theatre, literature, sculpture and a major symphonic-choral performance involving more than 140 musicians.

The event was presented by the president of the Heritage Board and Orihuela Councillor for Culture Anabel García.

Conceived as a public celebration of Orihuela’s cultural identity and heritage, the gala will centre on the historical figure of Teodomiro and will be divided into three sections.

Bringing Teodomiro to the stage

The opening section will feature a theatrical monologue entitled The Will of Teodomiro, performed by actor Carlos Manrique.

Among his other roles, Manrique portrays the Visigothic King Wamba at Spain’s National Archaeological Museum.

The production will use an original script written for the occasion by nationally recognised playwright Jon Sarasti. Through the performance, audiences will be introduced to Teodomiro and the historical period in which he lived.

National award winners to be revealed

The second section will feature the presentation of the 2026 Teodomiro Awards, with the names of the national competition winners revealed during the gala.

Awards will be presented to the three winners of the national short-story competition, Teodomiro and His Time, as well as to the winner of the national sculpture competition dedicated to the historical figure.

More than 140 musicians on stage

Music will provide the finale, with more than 140 performers taking part in a symphonic and choral concert conducted by Manuel Ramos.

The programme will open with the overture from Giuseppe Verdi’s La forza del destino, followed by the fourth movement of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. The celebrated movement features the Ode to Joy, based on the poem by Friedrich Schiller.

The concert will conclude with the Hymn to Orihuela, featuring music by Carlos Moreno and lyrics by José Maciá, in an abridged arrangement by Roberto Rabasco.

Organisers say the programme has been designed to offer audiences a broad cultural experience combining theatrical performance, literary creation, visual art and music while celebrating Orihuela’s history and creative talent.

Free admission and commemorative book

Admission to the gala is free, although tickets must be collected in advance from the Teatro Circo box office during its usual opening hours.

Audience members who present their tickets when leaving the theatre will also receive a complimentary book published by the Historical and Artistic Heritage Board.

The commemorative volume brings together the three winning entries from the Teodomiro and His Time national short-story competition.

Through the inaugural Night of Culture, the board hopes to establish a major new event in Orihuela’s cultural calendar and strengthen appreciation of the city’s history, heritage and artistic achievements.