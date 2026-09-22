



The first free guided walk will take place on Sunday, October 4, covering Stage 21 between Guardamar del Segura and Torrevieja. A second event, following Stage 22 through Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa and Pilar de la Horadada, is scheduled for November 8.

CONVEGA, the Consortium for the Economic Development of the Vega Baja, has organised two guided walks showcasing the natural, historical and cultural attractions of the GR-92 Mediterranean Trail.

The first excursion will take place on Sunday, October 4, following Stage 21 of the trail between Guardamar del Segura and Torrevieja.

The free event is limited to 100 participants and includes professional guides, refreshments, activity insurance, transport between sections of the route and information materials. Anyone wishing to take part must register through the form available on the CONVEGA website.

The Vega Baja sections of the GR-92 were named the Valencian Community’s Best Approved Trail of 2025 by the regional Mountaineering and Climbing Federation, FEMECV.

Two Sections and Almost 20 Attractions

The October route covers approximately 15 kilometres and is considered to be of low-to-moderate difficulty. It will be divided into two sections, connected by transport arranged by the organisers.

Participants will meet at 8am at the Costa Bella-La Marina residential area in Guardamar del Segura for registration, with the first section beginning at 8.30am.

The initial 10.43-kilometre walk will take in several of Guardamar’s most important natural and historic attractions. These include the unspoilt Els Tossals beach, the mouth of the River Segura, the San Antoni watermill, Guardamar Castle, the town’s defensive tower and the Alfonso XIII and Reina Sofía parks.

Participants will then be taken by coach to the beginning of the second section, covering approximately five kilometres through Torrevieja.

This part of the route will pass through the La Mata and Torrevieja Lagoons Natural Park before continuing to La Mata Tower, Cabo Cervera and the Moro, Mojón and La Zorra coves.

Professional guides will provide information about the landscape, plants, wildlife and ecosystems found along the trail, together with the history, heritage and distinctive features of the municipalities through which it passes.

Several stops will be made for rest, hydration, environmental interpretation and to allow the group to regroup. At the end of the walk, transport will be available from Punta Salaret in Torrevieja back to the original meeting point for those who require it.

An Award-Winning Experience

CONVEGA president Carlos Pastor said the two guided walks were intended to introduce residents and visitors to the natural, scenic and cultural value of the Vega Baja section of the GR-92.

“With these two guided excursions, we want to bring the Vega Baja’s GR-92 closer to the public, showcase its natural, scenic and cultural wealth and strengthen its position as a leading tourism attraction in the region,” he said.

Pastor added that the award recognised the work carried out by CONVEGA, Alicante Provincial Council and the participating municipalities to design, approve and signpost the two local stages.

“These are the only officially approved sections of the entire Mediterranean Trail in the Valencian Community,” he said.

“We have equipped the routes with signs and information to make them easier to follow. These guided walks represent another step forward, allowing residents and visitors to discover new ways of exploring the region while strengthening an active and sustainable tourism offer.”

The programme will continue on Sunday, November 8, with a second guided walk along Stage 22, following the coastline through Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa and Pilar de la Horadada.