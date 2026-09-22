



Torrevieja Council has extended the opening hours of its Municipal Registry to help residents who are unable to complete administrative procedures during the morning.

The Registry will now offer appointments every Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm, with 50 slots available each week.

Councillor for Personnel and Internal Administration María José Ruiz said the initiative was designed for people who find it difficult to visit the Town Hall during normal opening hours because of work commitments, time constraints or health issues.

The Tuesday afternoon service will be available by appointment only and will cover two procedures:

General Registry: The submission of applications, letters and other documents addressed to council departments or external public authorities.

The submission of applications, letters and other documents addressed to council departments or external public authorities. Digital Certificates: The issuing of digital certificates that allow residents to identify themselves electronically and complete a wide range of administrative procedures online.

The council stressed that staff will not process applications or procedures handled by other specific municipal departments during these extended hours.

Registration for the Cl@ve Permanente digital identification system will also be unavailable because it is administered by the Valencian Government’s PROP office, which operates only during the morning.

Appointments must be booked in advance through the Torrevieja Council Electronic Office.

The new service will operate every Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm, exclusively for General Registry submissions and digital certificate applications. A total of 50 appointments will be offered each week.

Ruiz said the extended hours would remove time-related barriers and make municipal services more accessible to residents who cannot attend the Town Hall in the morning.