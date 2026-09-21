



Torrevieja Council has approved the tender for plans to transform the athletics stadium and create a new outdoor arena for beach sports at the Municipal Sports City.

The project will include a new grandstand and timing tower, refurbishment of the existing stands, upgraded changing and storage facilities, improved drainage and modern LED floodlighting.

A multi-sport sand arena will also be built beside the Cecilio Gallego pavilion for year-round beach football, beach volleyball and beach handball.

The proposed construction work is provisionally valued at €3.025 million, including VAT. A separate €81,000 contract will be offered to prepare the detailed technical plans, which must be completed within six months of the contract being signed.

Sports councillor Diana Box said the scheme was intended to meet growing demand and modernise facilities that are more than 30 years old. Improvements will focus on accessibility, safety, energy efficiency and functionality.

At the athletics track, a new grandstand with a timing tower will be constructed, while the existing seating and the changing rooms, storage areas and multipurpose rooms beneath it will be refurbished.

The plans will also address water pooling near the stands by improving drainage. A new perimeter fence will be installed on the eastern side, and new LED lighting towers mounted on galvanised steel columns will replace the existing system.

The sand-sports complex will occupy the site of a former dirt seven-a-side football pitch south of the Cecilio Gallego pavilion. The area will be cleared and prepared before sand courts, a retaining wall and new perimeter fencing are installed.

Three existing lighting towers will be retained, with a fourth LED-equipped tower added. Surrounding paths, paved areas, landscaping, green spaces and street furniture will also be reorganised to integrate the development with the wider Sports City.

Estimated costs include €737,383 for the new grandstand and timing tower, €676,466 for refurbishing the existing stands and €302,250 for the sand-sports area. A further €210,084 has been allocated for landscaping and improvements to the surrounding public spaces.

The final construction cost and precise scope of the development will be confirmed once the technical project has been completed.