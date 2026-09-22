



The Vega Baja Sostenible Consortium has launched an environmental education campaign to teach primary school pupils how to use the region’s network of mobile recycling centres.

The programme will run from September until December and aims to visit every public primary school across the Vega Baja.

Environmental educators launched the campaign at CEIP Juan Carlos I in Formentera del Segura, where pupils visited a mobile recycling centre and learned which types of household waste should be taken there.

The activities have been adapted for different age groups and focus on reducing waste, separating rubbish correctly and understanding how everyday behaviour affects the environment.

Children will learn how to dispose of items that cannot be placed in standard street containers, including small electrical appliances, batteries, used cooking oil, paint and other household waste requiring specialist treatment.

Consortium president Francisco Cano said the campaign would help children understand the impact of waste and encourage them to share what they learn with their families.

“Using recycling centres is a simple action that helps keep our region cleaner and makes waste management more sustainable,” he said.

The consortium, which manages waste services for 27 municipalities, operates five mobile recycling centres that travel throughout the Vega Baja.

It has also opened permanent recycling centres in Dolores and Almoradí. These accept larger items that cannot be handled by mobile facilities, including building rubble from minor home improvements, timber, furniture, refrigerators and mattresses.

A third permanent centre is currently under construction in Los Montesinos.

The campaign will visit CEIP Virgen del Carmen in Cox on September 22, CEIP San Jaime in Benijófar on September 23, and the San José de Calasanz and Cardenal Belluga schools in Bigastro on September 24 and 25 respectively. Further school visits will continue until the end of the year.

The consortium has also launched an online survey to measure public awareness and identify ways to encourage greater use of recycling centres.

Further information about accepted waste, schedules and locations is available from the Vega Baja Sostenible Consortium website.