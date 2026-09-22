



Torrevieja Council has awarded the contract to draw up plans for the comprehensive repair of the town’s 6.7-kilometre Greenway.

The CUATROTECA joint venture will prepare the technical project and subsequently oversee the work under a contract worth €77,129.55, including VAT.

Of the total, €51,419.70 has been allocated to drafting the project, while the remaining €25,709.85 will cover construction management and health and safety coordination. The company will have two months to complete the plans.

Restoration of 6.7-Kilometre Route

The Torrevieja Greenway follows the former Albatera–Torrevieja railway line and has become an important urban and natural corridor used by pedestrians and cyclists.

The route connects several parts of the town, runs towards Acequión beach and skirts Torrevieja’s famous Pink Lagoon. It is widely used for leisure, outdoor exercise and sustainable travel, while also linking urban neighbourhoods with surrounding natural areas.

The section covered by the project begins at kilometre zero, beside the Salt Museum. At the start, the route is divided into an asphalt lane for cyclists and a paved area for pedestrians.

From kilometre 3.4, it becomes a single compacted-earth path running through an area of reeds, which provides a natural barrier and habitat for local wildlife. The route ends at kilometre 6.7, beside the CV-945 road.

Safer Route for Walkers and Cyclists

The project aims to restore and improve the Greenway for non-motorised travel, particularly walking and cycling. The route is largely flat, making it suitable for everyday journeys as well as sporting and recreational use.

The plans will identify the work required to make the corridor safer, more comfortable and more accessible for users.

Four main objectives have been established: improving public space and the surrounding urban landscape; encouraging social integration and participation; applying environmental and sustainability standards; and accommodating the different activities carried out along the route.

Environmental Requirements

The technical team must also examine issues relating to land ownership and the Greenway’s proximity to the La Mata and Torrevieja Lagoons Natural Park.

The route is affected by the park’s Natural Resources Management Plan, meaning environmental considerations will have to be incorporated into the project. The necessary permits and authorisations must also be secured before construction can begin.

The contract marks the latest stage in the council’s plans to upgrade the Greenway. The Local Government Board initially approved the tender for the project design and construction management services in February 2024.

Once the plans are completed, the council will be able to define the work and budget required to restore one of Torrevieja’s most important pedestrian and cycling corridors.