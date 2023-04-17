Fire brought under control at Altea Hills

Fire emergency services attended to a vehicle that was ablaze on the N332 near to the prestigious Altea Hills Urbanisation.

The Provincial firefighters, based in Benidorm, extinguished the fire with two full crews racing to the scene to avoid the fire spreading onto the grass verge surrounding hundreds of luxury properties, many of which belong to Russian expats.

Altea local Police, along with the Civil Guard, ensured the safety of those involved, while the fire was being extinguished.

Photo: J. Llorca.