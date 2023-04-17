Orihuela Costa Clampdown on Electric Scooters





Orihuela Local Police have once again been taking to social media to point out the rules to younger people for using electric scooters on the roads in the municipality.

They supported their case by showing pictures of scooters being seized on the Orihuela Costa.

The police are keen to point out that these vehicles are not permitted on pedestrian areas, minors are not allowed to consume any alcohol or drugs, the use of telephones and headphones are prohibited, and only one person is allowed on each vehicle, amongst many other rules the users must abide by.