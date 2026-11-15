



CD Thader 1–1 CE Alberic

By Steve Hibberd

Following last week’s trouncing at Olímpic Xàtiva, Thader showed real resilience to bounce back in fine style. A midweek cup victory at Cox, where goals from Pepilu and Robin secured passage to the next round, was followed by a well-deserved point against Alberic.

With the pitch at the Moi Gómez Stadium undergoing its annual reseeding, this Community League match was played at the nearby Campo Municipal Frumentaria in Formentera. Mena returned to the fold after a season’s absence and took his place on the substitutes’ bench.

Disaster struck after only 14 minutes when a lapse in concentration by the normally reliable Felipe allowed Alberic striker Carles to steal the ball and fire past Kamal. A goal down but far from despondent, the hosts fought back, and only a breathtaking save from Kepra denied Torres an equaliser. Neither keeper was seriously tested again before referee Gómez blew for half-time with Alberic still leading 1–0.

If the start of the first half was hard to bear, the opening 45 seconds of the second were the exact opposite. Serhiy mesmerised the Alberic defence and was through on goal when Kepra was adjudged to have brought him down inside the box. I must admit it looked a soft penalty, but that didn’t deter Borja from sending the keeper the wrong way from the spot.

Alberic thought they had retaken the lead in the 57th minute, but an offside decision cut short their celebrations. Torres came close to putting Thader ahead on the hour mark, heading narrowly wide from a left-wing cross. Kepra was in the thick of things again 10 minutes later, pulling off another superb save to keep out Toro’s header.

With time ticking away, Kamal came to Thader’s rescue, somehow tipping a goalbound effort over the bar. Already on a booking, Mena needlessly pulled an opponent’s shirt right under the referee’s nose and received his marching orders in stoppage time. It was hardly the return he would have hoped for.

The point keeps Thader seventh, while Alberic remain fifth. Thader face another tough fixture on Sunday 22 November when they visit league leaders Benidorm. Kick-off is at noon.