



Sheerin’s Golf Society Sheerin’s Trophy 4th November at La Serena

Seventeen players took part and the format was full handicap Stableford playing in two groups with an overall winner.

On the way to La Serena, we encountered torrential rain until we got to Los Alcázares where it eased off, by the time we arrived at La Serena it had stopped and by our tee time the sun was out the only down parts where the bunkers were all flooded and buggies were only allowed on the pathways.

When everyone eventually arrived, we received the usual friendly greeting from the caddy master and his team with everything ready and waiting, the course was in good condition considering the heavy rains over the previous 24 hours. The weather was broken cloud with patchy blue skies, and a temperature of 22 degrees.

Winner from group B with a score of 34 points was “Tom Tom” Brian Court, runner up was “Twinkle Toes” Paul Jones with 32 points and third place was “The Mighty Quinn” Kevin Quinn with 31 points. Group A winner on count back between Gary Hill and John Bolt eventually went to Gary Hill with 33 points and runner up was John Bolt also 33 points, third place went to “He’s on Fire” Steve Burns with 31 points.

There were six nearest the pins, group A, hole 3 Brian Gordon, hole 10 No Winner and hole 18 Gary Hill, group B hole 4 “Magic Mike” Mike Sharlot, hole 7 “Fruit Farmer” Tom Goulden and hole 17 “Tom Tom” Brian Court. Best front 9 went to Tom Goulden with 17 points and best back 9 was Mike Sharlot 16 points, the two’s pot was not won so €30 is carried over to the next game.

The doubles final match play was won by John Bolt and Brian Gordon winning 3 & 2 beating Ray Muttock and Paul Owen. The singles semi-final Steve Burns Beat Mike Sharlot 4 & 3.

Thank you to Sheerin’s for providing all the prizes, also thank you to Kellie, Katie and staff at Sheerin’s for the great hospitality.

Two football cards were won with Birmingham by Kim Court winning €40 and Laura with Liverpool winning €20 so €60 was raised for our charities 2026.

Photo shows Katie, Sheerin’s Partner presenting the cup to winner Brian Court.

www.sheerinsgolfsociety.com

sheerinsgolfsociety@gmail.com