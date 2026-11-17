



Police recovered some of the stolen goods after tracing them to second-hand shops.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested twice in 15 days in connection with three burglaries at business premises in Alicante, the National Police said on 17 November. The break-ins targeted two offices and a pastry shop in late September and early October.

The investigation began after an Alicante company reported a burglary at its offices in late September. Police said the intruder entered through a window and stole five laptops, two mobile phones, a laser measuring device, a camera and other items belonging to the company and its employees.

A few days later, someone forced open the entrance to a property developer’s offices and took three laptops, €300 in cash, electronic devices and small appliances. Officers investigating the two office burglaries linked them to the same suspect.

Detectives then discovered that the man had already been arrested and brought before a judge over a break-in at a pastry shop that took place between the two office burglaries. Police said the intruder broke through a metal security grille and the glass entrance and disconnected the security cameras. Two laptops, a mobile phone, €1,300 in cash and various computer and phone accessories were stolen. More than €900 worth of pastries had to be discarded after a refrigerator was left open.

Police believe the suspect acted alone in the early hours to avoid alerting neighbours and sold some of the stolen items to second-hand shops. Officers recovered some of the goods and returned them to their owners.

The man was arrested again on suspicion of the two office burglaries and brought before Alicante’s duty investigating court.