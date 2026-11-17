



Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are among eight English clubs heading to San Pedro del Pinatar, where Valencia and Villarreal will join them as guests.

The Premier League will stage its International Under-16 Tournament outside the UK for the first time, with Pinatar Arena hosting the competition from Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 November 2026.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Burnley, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion will take part alongside invited Spanish clubs Valencia CF and Villarreal CF. The tournament gives local fans a chance to watch some of England and Spain’s leading youth academies in action on the Costa Cálida.

The event is expected to generate around 1,500 overnight stays in San Pedro del Pinatar among players, staff and their travelling parties.

Free admission with advance registration

Spectators can attend free of charge but must register in advance. The published match schedule runs from Friday to Sunday.