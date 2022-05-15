



Pinoso CF A moved up to fourth place in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 following a 3-2 away win at CD Benijofar on Saturday.

Alguena CF went seventh after defeating CF Sporting de San Fulgencio at home 2-0.

On May 13, CF Sporting Albatera gained a 3-2 away win at CF Rafal, with CD Cox and Orihuela CF B taking a point apiece in a 2-2 draw.

SC Torrevieja travel to CF Atletico Algorfa on Sunday, May 15, with Racing San Miguel hosting leaders Atletico de Catral, and CF Popular Orihuela CF hosting CD Montesinos.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional G16 UD la Coca Aspense B suffered a 5-3 home defeat against Atletico Benejuzar A on Saturday.

Athletic Club Torrellano B went fourth, following a 3-0 away win at CD Horadada.

UE Crevilente FB A drew 0-0 against visitors Sporting Saladar, who dropped to fifth.

On May 12, Formentera CF hit nine goals in a 9-1 win against Elche Dream CF B.

