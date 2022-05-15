



Doncaster 297-1 – fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator

By Andrew Atkinson

Prince Of Bel Lir (4-1) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 297-1 five-horse accumulator at Doncaster’s evening meeting on Saturday.

Bookmark (4-1), Aiming High (3-1), Sip And Smile (7-4), Deodar (1-12) and Prince Of Bel Lir (4-1) returned a Canadian bet of £1,387.

Chelmsford 155-1 – fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator

Saeed bin Suroor trained Dubai Hope (11-2) ridden by Doug Costello was amongst fromthehorsesmouth.info 155-1 winning accumulator at Chelmsford on Saturday.

Hugh Morrison trained Beggarman (5-2) from 4-1. Pat Cosgrove rode Saeed bin Suroor trained City Walk (11-8), and Michael Bell saddled Lila Girl (15-8) from 2-1, to win the Novice Stakes over 7 furlongs.

Uttoxeter 62-1 – fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator

Hidden Heroics (2-13), Paul Nicholls trained Eglantine Du Seuil (5-1) ridden by Angus Chedla, Martin Keithley trained Found On (5-4), and Soul Icon (3-1) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 62-1 accumulator at Uttoxeter on Saturday.

A Yankee bet returned £230.60. Time Leader (11-2) tipped each-way finished third. *At Navan, Lariat (15-2) tipped each-way finished third.

Thirsk – fromthehorsesmouth.info – 17-1 treble

Michael Dods trained Tinto (4-1) from 9-2 ridden by Connor Beasley landed the Class 3 Skybet Handicap over 6 furlongs at Thirsk.

William Haggas trained Mandobi (30-100) ridden by Ben Curtis, and Tim Easterby trained Boardman (13-8) from 15-8, under David Allen completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 17-1 treble.

Athollblair Boy (16-1) and *Mutanaaseq (12-1) Skybet paid 4 places, tipped each-way, were placed at the Yorkshire venue.

Bangor winning selections

At Bangor, Donald McCain jnr trained Kerosine Light (8-13) under Brian Hughes and Costly Diamond (5-6) were winning selections.

Kerry Lee trained Orchard Grove (9-1) tipped each-way finished fourth in the Captains Bootlegger, under Richard Patrick, with Skybet paying 4 places.

Selections Glendruid (1.40), Do You Think (4.00) and Giorni (5.07) were non-runners.

Newmarket – Balding Shine’s So Bright

Andrew Balding trained Shine So Bright (5-1) from 11-2 tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Class 2 Birketts LLP Handicap over 7 furlongs at racing headquarters.

Shine So Bright, ridden by 7lbs claimer Harry Davies, was held up, switching right, making headway to lead towards the finish to beat 5-2 favourite Simon and Ed Crisford trained Saleymm, under Jack Mitchell.

Distinguished Lady (9-2) tipped each-way finished third in the Denbury Homes Novice Stakes over 6f, won by Saeed bin Suroor trained Mawj (12-1).

Caption: Jamie Spencer: Prince Of Bel Lir fromthehorsesmouth.info 27th winning tip on Saturday.

