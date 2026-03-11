



This year, thousands of British racing fans are swapping the Cotswolds for the sun-soaked bars of Benidorm, where pints cost just £2 compared to £7.50 at Cheltenham, following outrage over last year’s drink prices. Hotel bookings in the Spanish resort have surged 225% around the festival dates, fuelled further by St Patrick’s Day falling during the event.

Festival organisers have responded to previous complaints by slightly reducing the price of a standard Guinness from £7.80 to £7.50, while premium lagers and Doom Bar remain at £7.40. For the first time, spectators can now drink alcohol along the rails in front of the grandstand, eliminating the need to finish drinks before races.

The Cheltenham Festival has also undergone its most significant transformation in 166 years. Daily attendance has been reduced by 2,500 to a maximum of 66,000, aiming to provide less crowded viewing areas and shorter waits for refreshments. Ladies Day returns after a seven-year absence, with £10,000 in prizes for the best-dressed attendees expected to boost female attendance. Multi-ticket packages have been introduced to lower entry costs for regular punters.

However, accommodation costs remain steep, with five-night stays averaging £3,772 and three-bedroom townhouses near the course priced at £8,812 for the festival period.

Former champion jockey Ruby Walsh has praised the changes, particularly the capacity reduction, describing it as “a no-brainer” to improve the overall visitor experience. On the revival of Ladies Day, Walsh joked: “I have no idea what hat I’m going to wear! I am a man with a girl’s name, so I’d better make an effort.”

The festival kicks off today with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, marking the start of four days of racing and renewed efforts to enhance the experience for attendees.