



The Orihuela City Council is advancing plans for a new business park, focusing on power supply and road access to support future industrial development. The project is being developed jointly by the council’s Urban Planning, Industry, and Major Projects departments, in collaboration with consulting firm DAYHE, which was contracted to draft the project.

Councillor Matías Ruiz emphasized that the technical meetings are key to defining the infrastructure needed to ensure the park’s viability, attract investment, and support economic growth.

The first meeting, held on March 4, involved Iberdrola representatives, municipal engineers, and the president of the College of Industrial Technical Engineers. The council confirmed that the park will require approximately 110 megawatts of electricity. Various options were discussed, including connection to the nearby Granja de Rocamora substation, just four kilometers away, or tapping into existing high-voltage lines near the planned site. Iberdrola also provided technical recommendations for the park’s future electrical network.

The second meeting, on March 5, took place at the State Roads Office in Alicante, with municipal technical teams and the project design team. Discussions focused on access solutions, traffic studies, hydraulic impacts, and existing protected areas. A direct connection from the A-7 highway was proposed as a possible access point, integrating with ongoing expansions of the A-7’s third lane toward Orihuela and Murcia. Officials recommended that traffic studies project demand over the next 20 years, including simulations for peak-hour entry and exit.

Councillor Ruiz described the project as strategically important for Orihuela’s economic future, noting that the business park will attract investment, create jobs, and position the municipality as a key business hub in the Vega Baja region.