



The Alameda del Mar Community Centre in Orihuela Costa is set to welcome back its long-awaited cafeteria following the award of a new operating contract by the Department of Social Welfare of the Orihuela City Council.

The cafeteria has been out of regular service since June 2021, when the previous concessionaire retired. Attempts to relaunch it through a contract in 2023 resulted in only brief operation, ending when the contractor abandoned the service on 7 November 2023, leaving the facility without a cafeteria for over two years.

The newly awarded contract, at an annual fee of €4,218 (€12,654 over the initial three-year term), includes the option to extend for up to two additional years, ensuring continuity of service based on its performance and user needs.

Councillor for Social Welfare, Agustina Rodríguez, said the reopening “allows us to launch an important service to bring more life to the Alameda del Mar Community Centre and enhance the care and attention provided to residents who use these facilities every day.”

Rodríguez highlighted that the department had spent months working to make the service a reality after multiple failed attempts, aiming to ensure the centre offers a welcoming space for social interaction and community activities.

She added that the cafeteria will enliven the centre and improve the experience for older adults and all users participating in its programmes, marking a significant step in restoring key services that had been unavailable for several years.