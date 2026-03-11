



A criminal gang specialising in stealing cars and exporting them illegally abroad has been dismantled following a joint operation by the Guardia Civil and National Police.

Four men have been arrested and remanded in custody after investigators uncovered a sophisticated operation targeting high-value vehicles in the provinces of Alicante and Valencia.

The investigation began in October after officers discovered a car with falsified licence plates in El Campello. The find led police to a well-organised criminal network dedicated to stealing vehicles and reintroducing them into the international market.

According to investigators, the group—made up of four Belarusian nationals based in Benidorm and Llíria—used advanced methods to carry out the thefts. They first selected vehicles and secretly installed GPS tracking devices to monitor their movements. Later, they used frequency jammers to disable security systems and specialised electronic tools to gain access to the cars.

Once stolen, the vehicles were hidden in remote locations for several weeks to avoid detection. The gang then altered the cars by stamping new chassis numbers, adding false identification labels and obtaining fraudulent registration documents from other European countries.

The final modifications were carried out at a villa in Llíria before the vehicles were transported by drivers brought in from abroad. The cars were then driven from Alicante to France, where they were sold as legitimate vehicles.

Police carried out coordinated searches on February 9 at a flat in Benidorm, a rented storage unit in Finestrat and the villa in Llíria. Officers seized a large amount of equipment used in the operation, including a chassis-number stamping machine, electronic car-opening devices, fake number plates, forged vehicle documents, key-cloning equipment, GPS trackers and frequency jammers.

Eight stolen vehicles were recovered during the operation.

The four suspects, aged between 40 and 50 and with previous records for similar crimes, have been charged with vehicle theft, document forgery and belonging to a criminal organisation. A judge has ordered their provisional imprisonment while the investigation continues.