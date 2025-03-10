Assessing the standout horses following the Grand National weights





The release of the Grand National weights is always a key moment in the build-up to the world’s most famous steeplechase.

With the handicap marks now set, trainers and connections have a clearer picture of their horses’ prospects for Aintree, while punters can start refining their shortlist.

Some contenders will feel hard done by, others may appear well treated, but as ever, the focus now turns to identifying those best placed to handle the unique demands of the race.

In this article, we assess the standout Grand National runners following the announcement of the weights, highlighting those who could be primed for a big run on the first Saturday in April.

Iroko – 12/1

Britain’s leading hope and one of three potential runners at the fore of the market for esteemed owner JP McManus, Iroko looks very attractive off 10-11.

The Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero-trained seven-year-old was second in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree last year and hasn’t shaped badly in open company this campaign.

Narrowly finihsing second on his reappearance at Haydock, Iroko fell at the first when hampered at Ascot next time out before finishing a respectable fourth in the Premier Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

Connections confirmed Iroko will go to Kempton later this month before bypassing the Cheltenham Festival in favour of going straight to Aintree.

Inothewayurthinkin – 8/1

Winner of the aforementioned Grade 1 Mildmay here last year, beating Iroko by four lengths, Inothewayurthinkin has been well-backed following the weights announcements.

With an allocated weight of 11-5, the seven-year-old is eight pounds heavier than Iroko, but bettors are still keen on his chances in Merseyside, with the bookies forced to slash him to as short as 8/1 from as far out as 25/1.

Also, yet to win this season, Inothewayurthinkin was a commendable fourth in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup last time out.

Regardless, trainer Gavin Cromwell remained reserved over the horse’s chances in the Grand National, claiming he ‘isn’t a certain runner’ at this stage.

Beauport – 20/1

Another top British hope, two-time Grand National-winning trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies is upbeat about Beauport’s chances after being allocated 11-1.

The nine-year-old impressively scored in the Berkshire National Handicap Chase at Ascot on reappearance in November, beating The Big Breakaway by 31 lengths.

Beauport wasn’t disgraced when a close third to Crambo back over the smaller obstacles in the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle back at the track in December.

He stayed over timber for the Grade 2 Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock recently, but the Grand National remains the aim for the season, and he looks nicely handicapped.

Bravemansgame – 33/1

14-time Champion Trainer is taking aim at the Grand National this season, hoping to get four or five runners in the final field, and Bravemansgame is a notable option of team Ditcheat.

The sky appeared to be the limit for Bravemansgame earlier in his career, and he proved his chasing credentials with a King George victory in 2022.

However, he’s been in regression ever since and is now on an 11-race losing streak that spans back to that fruitful Boxing Day at Kempton Park a couple of years ago.

Nonetheless, he’s shown that he can still be competitive this campaign despite being 10 years of age, and Nicholls is hoping the National might rejuvenate Bravemansgame in his twilight.

“He dropped two pounds for Saturday so he’s 11 stone now – that’s a real racing weight for him and as a Grade One winner that’s just the job. We are pleased with that,” the trainer said.

“I’ve had this in mind for him for a while because obviously he’s sort of regressed a little bit from his Grade One level, but he’s still a King George winner.

“He’s been running well this year without really firing and this might just spark him up.”