



Horse jump racing has not spread across the world as successfully as flat racing throughout the history of racehorse meetings, but two events capture the eyes of the world each year.

Love for the overall sport has stretched across much of Europe since it was inaugurated in 18th century England. France and Spain, especially, can boast of spectacular horse racing venues and prestigious races, however, significant steeplechase races are something that fans in mainland Europe have to rely on the English calendar for.

The two biggest events featuring fences are the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Grand National, as both consistently attract the greatest jump racing talent on Earth. Several jockeys and trainers will already be eyeing glory for their horses in the 2025 meetings, and here we will look at the favorites.

Galopin Des Champs expected to win third Gold Cup in a row

Galopin Des Champs won the Gold Cup at Cheltenham in 2023 and 2024 and is the +350 favorite in Paddy’s horse racing odds to secure a third consecutive success in 2025.

The site offers racing results immediately after meetings finish, and it would be a huge surprise if Galopin Des Champs does not top the list again to complete a rare feat.

Best Mate was the last racehorse to win three Gold Cups in back-to-back fashion, and there have only been three others throughout history that managed the impressive record. Golden Miller in the early years between 1932 and 1936 even won’t on to win five in a row, and Galopin Des Champs would surely go for at least a fourth if 2025 turns out to be another successful run.

The favorite’s strongest opposition in next year’s line-up is expected to be Fact To File, who won the Novices’ Chase this year and will be a debutant in Cheltenham’s premier race.

The current double champion will be pushed to the limit by an incredibly talented horse, although his experience and momentum will surely be almost impossible to stop.

Grand National favorite is also the defending champion

The favorite for the 2025 Grand National — which is arguably the most famous steeplechase event on the planet — is the defending champion I Am Maximus at odds of +1200.

The horse secured the greatest moment of his short career so far when he won at Aintree back in April, but securing back-to-back success next year would be even bigger.

I Am Maximus is not predicted to be as dominant a Grand National frontrunner as Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup though. Corbetts Cross, Inothewayurthinkin, and Gaillard Du Mesnil are all seen as potential winners just behind the 2024 winner offered at +2000 each.

While I Am Maximus certainly has the edge due to the winning form he will take into his defense, the competition will likely be wide open, and the eventual winner — whoever it is — will be a marginal one.

The two biggest jump racing events on the entire global calendar will ultimately have similar themes in 2025. Defending champions will be expected to manage repeat successes in the competitions that will feature representation from far and wide and an international audience to match.