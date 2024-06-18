



The beaches of Pilar de la Horadada will not be left without beach bars this summer. The opening of many of them was on hold after successful bidders encountered delays in renovating their facilities.

The new contract specifications require the replacement of the old booths, but, after the contract was awarded in May, some of the winners found serious difficulties in providing brand new booths. This is why several are said to be considering opening with the old booths, even at the risk of being penalised by the Pilar de la Horadada council.

“We can’t continue losing money,” says one of the proprietors, tired of the delay with the launch of his beach bar.

This past week they held a meeting with the Council, but the municipal position remains the same. They say that they have requested a technical and legal opinion and emphasise that the contract is clear on that point: the booths must be new.

According to the specifications, not installing new facilities – with the cost that entails – is sufficient reason to open a disciplinary file that could result in imposing a penalty for “serious” misconduct, which could be around 3,000 euros. “However, the Council they has told us that they will try to give us the least serious sanction,” says one of those affected.

The affected bidders demanded that the Council makes an exception for this bathing season, with the commitment that next summer they would have these new premises available. “The old ones are only four years old, and they are fine,” insists one of those affected.

The council, meanwhile, has notified them all that this is not possible and that they must adhere to strict compliance with the specifications signed by the Council and by themselves.

Until now, one of the few beach bars that has been able to open is the one on Jesuitas beach, according to the Council, with new facilities. Other beach bars, such as the only one that has been awarded in Las Higuericas and the two located in Mil Palmeras, are still waiting to see what the council might suggest with a view to resolving regarding the issue of the booths and their renovation.