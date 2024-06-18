



The Department of Education, Universities and Employment, through the General Directorate of Teaching Centres, has published in the Official Journal of the Generalitat Valenciana the calendar of the new school year, which, for Infant, Primary, ESO, Baccalaureate and Vocational Training will start on September 9 and will end on June 18, 2025.

This new calendar has taken into account both the opinions of the unions and families, who requested that classes end earlier to avoid the heat and the coincidence with the San Juan festivities.

In response to those requests, the school year will have 179 teaching days, instead of the 180 of the current course.

Basic qualification and second-chance FP training programs will begin classes on September 11, 2024, and will end on June 18, 2025.

The Training of Adults; Artistic Teachings of Music and Dance, elementary and professional; Professional Teachings in Plastic Arts and Design and Special Regime Sports Teachings, will get underway on September 16, 2024, and will end on June 13, 2025.

Finally, the Official Language Schools will begin teaching their classes on September 24, 2024, and will end on June 18, 2025.

The holiday periods during the 24/25 academic year include the Christmas holidays, which will be from December 23, 2024, to January 6, 2025, both inclusive; and the Easter holidays, which cover April 17 to 28, 2025, also inclusive.

There will be no school holidays on October 9, Valencian Community Day; November 1, Feast of All Saints; December 6, Constitution Day; March 19, Saint Joseph’s Day and May 1, International Workers’ Day.