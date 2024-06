Following a very successful concert by the Costa Blanca International Concert Band and the Melody Makers at the Salt Church, Los Montesinos on Friday 24th.May a donation of 355 euros was made to the President Malcolm Winstanley of Age Concern Costa Blanca South by the bands Chairman Graham Robinson (left).

Also in the photograph are Shirley Watmough Chairperson of the Melody Makers and Patricia Shepley the band secretary.’ A photo is enclosed, many thanks, Graham.