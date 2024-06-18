



A naked and drunken man ripped out the external blinds to a property in Pilar de la Horadada at the weekend.

Call out by local neighbours the Local Police arrested the man but not before ascertaining that he had mistaken the home for his own.

The man claimed that he wanted to enter his home but no one would open the door.

A police spokesman said that they arrived at the scene to find a surreal situation with the man lying on the terrace naked and in a drunken state.

Due to his state of intoxication, the police confirmed that he had got the wrong address.

The owners of the home were located by the Civil Guard after confirmation was received that the drunken man will assume the financial expense of the damage caused.