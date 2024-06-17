



ASOKA Orihuela, one of Costa Blanca’s leading animal rescue centres, has an open day on 23 June to find out more about their work. It will be another of their successful TALK & WALK days. The morning takes the form of a short talk all about the centre and its rescue work (adoptions, fostering, volunteering) and also a tour of the centre and then after you can walk a rescue dog. If you have attended a previous event you can just walk a dog if you prefer.

There are 3 sessions: 10.30 in Spanish there’s the walk and talk or at 11.30 just the tour and walk. There’s an English session at 11.00. To participate please please email: asokaorihuela@gmail.com

They’ll message you back and confirm the time is available. The centre is located in San Bartolome, near the Vega Baja Hospital and is easy to find by using Google Maps: enter Asoka Orihuela. That’s also the email if you are interested in fostering or adoption.