Cheltenham Festival: A look at the ante-post favourites for the feature races





There are still roughly five months until the 2025 Cheltenham Festival. However, such is the National Hunt Racing scene today that it’s all about the road to Prestbury Park each March.

In fact, the 2024-25 jumps racing season isn’t even officially underway at the time of writing, yet pundits and National Hunt enthusiasts alike are already starting to talk about the Festival.

The Cheltenham ante-post markets fluctuate daily, with £1.2 million purchase Palladium becoming the most expensive jumps horse of all time and, therefore, being slashed in the Supreme one of the latest examples.

While there is still a long way to go, and a lot can happen between now and March, let’s take this opportunity to examine the early ante-post favourites for the Cheltenham Festival’s prestigious feature races.

Champion Hurdle – Constitution Hill

Constitution Hill has reportedly recovered from his bout of Colic back in the Spring and is ready and raring to go for his seasonal reappearance in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle next month, according to trainer Nicky Henderson.

At one stage, it was feared the star hurdler might never race again as he was struck with the life-threatening illness. However, while he’s to make a much-anticipated return to the track in November, it remains to be seen if he is the same indomitable animal.

If he wins the Fighting Fifth at a canter for a second time, then his current odds of 7/4 for the Champion Hurdle could be a steal.

Champion Chase – Jonbon

Last season’s Champion Chase threw up all sorts of surprises. Jonbon was another of Henderson’s elite runners to be hit with the yard’s illness, while heavy favourite El Fabiolo had a nightmare round of jumping before being pulled up by Paul Townend.

Outsider Captain Guinness took advantage of the race falling apart, securing Henry de Bromhead his fourth victory in the race and marking Rachael Blackmore’s first Champion Chase triumph to add to her ever-growing list of Cheltenham winners.

Jonbon bounced back from his spell on the sidelines with an emphatic four-length victory over El Fabiolo in the Celebration Chase in the season finale and is the 4/1 favourite for the Champion Chase.

Stayers’ Hurdle – Teahupoo

When it comes to the staying hurdles division, Teahupoo is the cream of the crop—and will take some stopping on the defence of his crown this season.

The Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old went unbeaten in his three starts over the longer distances last campaign, winning the Hatton’s Grace and Champion Stayers Hurdle either side of Cheltenham Festival victory.

He’s 5/2 to retain his Stayers’ Hurdle title this year, with French horse Theleme and stablemate Irish Point behind at 8/1 and 12/1, respectively.

Gold Cup – Galopin Des Champs

There’s the potential for history to be made in this year’s renewal of the Gold Cup, as Galopin Des Champs is gunning for a third successive victory in the Cheltenham Festival’s most prestigious contest.

The Willie Mullins-trained horse has fended off challenges from Bravemansgame and Gerri Colombe in the last two years, and has the opportunity to write his name in racing folklore should he secure the hat-trick in March—a feat just a handful of horses have achieved in the past.

While Galopin Des Champs fell at the hoofs of Fastorslow for the third time at Punchestown when last seen, he’s a different beast around Prestbury Park and ante-post odds of 7/2 seem very generous if you’re looking for a bet on horse racing.