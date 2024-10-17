



A British technology executive, Piia Hokkanen, tragically died after falling from an apartment window in Torrevieja on her 50th birthday. Her family and friends are now demanding a more thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, questioning the Spanish authorities’ conclusion of suicide.

Hokkanen was celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend, Eugene Doris, when the incident occurred. Doris, who was staying in a nearby hotel at the time, expressed doubts about the suicide theory, stating, “I don’t think she was in a suicidal state. I think it was an accident or something inexplicable.”

Concerned by the Spanish police’s handling of the case, Hokkanen’s loved ones have turned to Scotland Yard for assistance. The British police have been in contact with their Spanish counterparts, but the investigation remains under the jurisdiction of the Spanish authorities.

Friends and family of Hokkanen allege that the Spanish investigation was rushed and incomplete. They claim that not all residents of the building have been interviewed, and key evidence, such as Hokkanen’s mobile phones and nearby security camera footage, has not been fully analysed.

Hokkanen’s death has sparked outrage among her loved ones and friends, who are demanding a more thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the incident. They believe that a more comprehensive investigation is necessary to provide closure and ensure that justice is served.

A close friend, Enrique Puerto, who had known Hokkanen for 20 years, expressed frustration with the speed at which the Civil Guard concluded it was a suicide. “If you’re not a resident and you’re a foreigner, you become a statistic, and the case is quickly closed,” said Puerto.