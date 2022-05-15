



The Provincial Individual and Team Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship brought some excellent results for the Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Torrevieja.

The championships were held in La Nucía and Benidorm, respectively, where the Torrevieja club managed to achieve qualification for all the participating gymnasts for the Regional Championship to be held at the end of this month of May.

At the Provincial Championship held in La Nucía, Anastasia Salkova won the gold medal, for which she was proclaimed Provincial Champion in the juvenile open category.

Miley Martínez achieved the gold medal in the children’s (infantil) category.

Lucía Leshan Cañas Mendo, made her debut in the 1st category where she finished as Provincial Champion, after her performance with clubs, ball, hoop and ribbon. Tatyana Shevchyk, won the silver medal, finishing as Provincial Runner-up, in the same category.

The gymnast Claudia Ticehurst made her debut at this level and achieved 6th position with the ball, club and ribbon exercises.

In the senior category, Lucia García, on loan to Club Benidorm to team up with Kira Dalua, was crowned Provincial Champion after some excellent hoop, ball and club exercises.

In the children’s (infantil) category, our gymnasts Alisa Zatsepilina, Mariya Pavlenko and Nelli Hayrumyan, a gymnast on loan from the Denia Club, became Provincial Champions after magnificent ball, club and rope exercises.

In the juvenile (alevin) category, Diana Temerbulatova and Valeria Zubcoff, won the Provincial bronze medal for the clubs and rope exercise