



The person running the shop is under investigation after officers seized clothing, footwear and handbags bearing the names of well-known brands.

The Guardia Civil has seized more than 1,000 counterfeit items from a shop in Cartagena after representatives of the brands involved confirmed that the goods were fake.

Officers from the Cabo de Palos Fiscal and Border Patrol inspected the shop as part of an operation targeting the sale of counterfeit goods. They examined clothing and accessories on display and found discrepancies in the labels and finishes. The items were also priced well below what genuine products typically sell for.

The Guardia Civil said representatives of the affected brands examined the findings and confirmed that the goods were counterfeit and had not been authorised for sale. Officers then seized the clothing, footwear and handbags, which carried the names of several brands.

The person running the shop is under investigation on suspicion of infringing industrial property rights in connection with the sale of the goods.