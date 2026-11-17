



National Police say the teenagers, aged 16 and 17, entered Spain on tourist visas before seeking help at police stations. Officers from Alicante and Valencia worked together on the investigation.

Spain’s National Police have arrested six parents suspected of leaving their teenage children in the country so they would be taken into care as unaccompanied minors.

The suspects, four men and two women aged between 39 and 56, were arrested on suspicion of child abandonment and facilitating illegal immigration. Three were detained in Valencia, with the other arrests made in Málaga, Melilla and at the border checkpoint in Tarifa, Cádiz.

The investigation began early in 2026 after officers from specialist immigration and document fraud units in Valencia and Alicante identified a pattern among teenagers from the Maghreb. The young people had gone to National Police or Guardia Civil stations and told officers they had been left without anyone to care for them.

Investigators say the teenagers had entered Spain on tourist visas through airports in Madrid, Valencia, Málaga, Murcia and Barcelona. Some had travelled with their parents, while others had arrived with their wider families. Police say the families spent several days in Spain before returning to their home countries, leaving the teenagers behind.

Police allege the parents intended for Spanish authorities to assume guardianship of the teenagers through the child protection system. Investigators also said that, in most cases, the teenagers had adult relatives living legally in Spain.

All six suspects were placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities.