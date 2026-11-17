The march will leave Orihuela Town Hall at 7pm and end at La Glorieta. Orihuela Costa accounted for nearly 38% of women in the council’s geographical breakdown.
Orihuela will mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday 25 November with a public march from the Town Hall to La Glorieta, where a statement will be read. The council has also organised talks, school workshops, theatre and an exhibition on online abuse.
Equality councillor Agustina Rodríguez said the municipal gender-based violence service had assisted 85 women so far in 2026. Of those, 77 received psychological, social and employment support, while eight sought information and advice.
In the council’s geographical breakdown, nearly 47% lived in Orihuela city, 38% in Orihuela Costa and 16% in the municipality’s outlying villages. The council also reported that around 84% of the women had children under 18 in their care.
Rodríguez urged residents to join the march and stressed the importance of prevention from an early age. The council’s year-round workshops have reached 636 primary pupils and 214 vocational students so far this year.
Other events
- 18 November, 7pm — Elisa García Mingo will give a public talk on the Spanish manosphere and the spread of misogynistic content online at the María Moliner Public Library.
- 26 November, 7.30pm — A memorial Mass for women and children killed in gender-based violence will be held at San Vicente Ferrer Church.
- 28 November, 1pm — The awards for a short-story competition on gender-based violence will be presented at the Miguel Hernández Cultural Hall.
- 9–15 December — La Lonja Auditorium will host No es ficción, an exhibition on online abuse, with augmented and virtual reality sessions on 9 and 15 December.
- 10 December, 7pm — Ritmo y Palabra will combine live music and monologues addressing gender-based violence at La Lonja Auditorium.