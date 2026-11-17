



The march will leave Orihuela Town Hall at 7pm and end at La Glorieta. Orihuela Costa accounted for nearly 38% of women in the council’s geographical breakdown.

Orihuela will mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday 25 November with a public march from the Town Hall to La Glorieta, where a statement will be read. The council has also organised talks, school workshops, theatre and an exhibition on online abuse.

Equality councillor Agustina Rodríguez said the municipal gender-based violence service had assisted 85 women so far in 2026. Of those, 77 received psychological, social and employment support, while eight sought information and advice.

In the council’s geographical breakdown, nearly 47% lived in Orihuela city, 38% in Orihuela Costa and 16% in the municipality’s outlying villages. The council also reported that around 84% of the women had children under 18 in their care.

Rodríguez urged residents to join the march and stressed the importance of prevention from an early age. The council’s year-round workshops have reached 636 primary pupils and 214 vocational students so far this year.

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