



Teresa Bellón and César F. Calvillo’s short film took the €1,500 screenplay prize, while lead performer Cristina Soria was named best actress.

In Memoriam won two awards at the 10th CortoPilar International Film Festival in Pilar de la Horadada. Bellón and Calvillo, who co-wrote and directed the film, collected both awards at the gala.

Guillermo de Oliveira’s Cara de Cona took three prizes, winning best director, best editing and the audience award for best short film. Germán Mairen’s Faustino received the Lucerna Award, while Ana A. Apizar’s Norheimsund was named best international short. Carlos Santos won best actor for Montecarlo 67.

The festival awarded more than €10,000 in prize money. To mark its 10th edition, festival director José Domingo Martínez received the Golden Pilar in recognition of his work. Actor Pedro Casablanc received the honorary Pilar, which fellow actor Ginés García Millán accepted on his behalf.