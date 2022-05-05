



The Los Alcázares Councillor for Equality, Politics during the Municipal Plenary Social, Markets and International Residents, Joanne Scott, has resigned this week from her position as councillor, a position she has held since she took office on March 30, 2021. “I resign for personal and health reasons,” she explained.

“I want to thank my colleagues, the City Council workers and all the residents of Los Alcázares who have trusted me all this time,” says Joanne Scott, who also adds that “it has been a true honour to be the first British councillor of the consistory”.

The resignation is motivated by personal reason, as she has been able to explain, the consequences that Covid have left, as well as new personal responsibilities, make it impossible for her to continue, since “being a councillor requires a lot of involvement and you have to be one hundred percent”, she explains.

For his part, the Mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera, thanks the former councillor for her commitment to those who most needed it, her work and the strength she has shown. “She is a person who feels the problems of others as if they were her own de ella, and we wish her all the luck in the world and a speedy recovery,” concludes the mayor.