



Los Alcázares will have the first dog beach in the Mar Menor this summer. It will be located on the Salinas beach and will be about 140 metrer long. The area that dogs can enjoy will be delimited by a fence and will also be equipped with an access walkway, shower area for dogs and litter bins.

“We want the dogs in the area to have a new space this summer where they can cool off and escape the heat, and for owners to be able to enjoy beach time with their pets,” explains the Councillor for Animal Welfare, Antonio López Campoy.

The idea of ​​​​adapting a municipal beach for the use of pets rose after a citizen consultation where the council was able to collect the request of many neighbours who wanted to have a space to enjoy the water with their dogs. “The project is currently in Coastal Demarcation. Our intention is to start it up this summer”, explains Antonio López Campoy.

The start-up of this dog beach will give a boost to tourism in the municipality as it will become the first beach for pets in the Mar Menor.

These spaces dedicated to pets are subject to certain rules to guarantee the correct coexistence of all users.

Thus, the owners are obliged to have their pets controlled at all times and to collect their droppings and deposit them in the enabled bins. The owners, in addition, must carry the animal’s documentation in order, and are responsible for the damages that their pets may cause.

Potentially dangerous dogs that want to use these facilities will be required to wear a muzzle.