



The regional secretary of Tourism, Francesc Colomer, has delivered the distinctions of the Integral System of Spanish Tourist Quality in Destination (Sicted) to 19 entities in the municipality of Orihuela, which join the certified tourist quality program; and another 16 tourist services in the town have renewed the certificate this year.

In this act of recognition, held at the Orihuela Yacht Club, the Mayor of the municipality, Carolina Gracia; the Councillor for Tourism, María García; and the manager of the La Barraca de Campoamor Restaurant, Enrique Tárraga, winner of the II National Sicted Award in the category of Improvement Plan for the most outstanding tourist service.

The head of Turisme thanked all the winners “for understanding that quality cannot be something abstract”, while recalling that “Sicted represents team victory better than any other program”.

For Colomer, “the tourist city is one that makes it possible for happiness to disembark in the lives of others, and that cannot be the result of an occurrence, but rather of a planned, measured and recognised work”.

For her part, the mayor of Orihuela advocated “empowering and making everyone aware” of the potential of the destination and of everything it can offer its visitors.

In this sense, she wanted to launch a message of closeness to “cooperate with companies in the management of this destination”. “Orihuela has important attractions, we are the history of the Mediterranean and we have companies that add value to us”.

Orihuela was one of the first destinations in the Valencian Community to distinguish its companies and this year it celebrates 10 years, just like the Sicted project in the Valencian Community.

Since then, the number of entities certified with this Orihuela quality seal has been increasing progressively, reaching 72 distinguished tourist services, among which are bars and cafes, shops, restaurants and museums and centres of tourist interest.

Those distinguished from Orihuela represent 12.54% of the total for the province of Alicante and 5.82 of the percentage for the Community. Orihuela stands out for the planning, commitment and continuity that they show year after year towards the Sicted tourism quality program.