



With twenty years of singing harmony together, Spangles is excited to tell you more about their plans to celebrate this momentous event throughout 2024!

The brainchild of Lyn Baines and Anthea Prentice, back in 2004, the chorus continues the ethos of friendship through the love of singing. As they have said many times, Spangles is more than just a group of girls singing together once a week. Not only do they sing together, but they also play together and look out for each other. With many members living away from their homeland, family and friends, Spangles is their second family.

Since returning to rehearsals after their Christmas break, they held a successful Open House and were very happy to welcome several new members. By the end of March, some of them were able to sing in two invitational concerts in Jalón and Calpe, and a Spring Concert in Sucina in April.

“Our new members are amazing and have learned our repertoire in a very short time” said Musical Director, Babs. “We’re so very proud of how well they have grown and become part of our community”.

Afternoon Teas are something Spangles is famous for, so this had to be the choice for the start of their 20th anniversary events. Held on Thursday, 23 May at the beautiful Butterfly Garden, Spangles didn’t disappoint. The event was a sell-out, and the afternoon was a huge success.

“We received lots of lovely comments from our guests about the authentic delicious food, the organisation of our event and of course, our singing! We’re all very happy and proud” said Lyn Baines, Chorus Manager. “Every single Spangle contributed to the event and worked hard throughout the afternoon. Hats off to the two team leaders, Pat and Janice, who co-ordinated everything so well it ran like clockwork.”

As a result, Spangles was delighted to contribute to their nominated charity, Fundación Rafa Puede, which welcomes any child with a disability to become part of their group and join in their many activities. They are also looking for volunteers, so please check out their Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/fundacionrafapuede.org

As part of the ongoing celebrations, Spangles is travelling to Prague in November to represent Los Alcázares in the Gloria Festival.

“You may remember we took part in an online festival during the Pandemic. Now we are finally realising our dream of being there in person, singing in some wonderful venues, including the St Vitus Cathedral” said Lyn.

Other events are being planned! A concert of celebration and a dinner dance are just two of them. Keep an eye on Spangles social media and website for updates and news.

Spangles is a ladies’ a cappella chorus, singing in four part harmony. They rehearse every Thursday, from 10.30 am to 1.00 pm at Centro Municipal Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares and visitors are always welcome. If you’d like to book the chorus for an event or you are thinking about joining them, you can find out more on their website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com

Photographs by Nicky Payne